Police: Unknown Male Flees Scene After ‘Forcible Touching Incident’

A woman fought off an unknown male who forcibly tried to touch her at the East end of South Avenue last night at 1:30 a.m., according to Cornell Police.

The male “grabbed her from behind, … touched an intimate part of her body” and “made a sexually explicit comment,” said a CUPD crime alert.

The suspect — described as “a white male, late 20’s in age, around 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, flabby, with facial hair that included a scruffy beard and dark hair” by the alert — quickly fled the scene towards Campus Road after the complainant punched him in the face, said the alert.

He was last seen wearing a “red baseball cap, white baseball t-shirt with red sleeves and gray pants,” said the alert.

Anyone with information that would aid the ongoing investigation regarding this crime is asked to contact Cornell Police.