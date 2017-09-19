Men’s Soccer Notches Huge Upset Win Over No. 11 Syracuse in Overtime

Cornell men’s soccer was the clear underdog entering a mid-week road contest with nationally ranked No. 11 Syracuse. And with seven freshmen starting for the Red, the odds were even less in Cornell’s favor.

Despite it all, junior Ryan Hill scored on a one-on-one chance in the overtime period to give Cornell the monumental upset victory over the Orange Tuesday night.

The Red (2-3-1) held Syracuse to just three shots on goal throughout the contest, and senior goaltender Mitchell Meyer stopped each one that came his way.

Cornell, on the other hand, launched five shots at Syracuse’s Hendrik Hilpert, but it was the final shot in overtime off the foot of Hill that made the difference.

The victory was only the second for Cornell in its last 10 matchups with the Orange, and the second for the club in the 2017 season, doubling its 2016 total.

Now, the Red returns home with a major win under its belt to face St. Francis College Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

