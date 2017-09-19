Police Identify White Cornell Student Arrested Following Assault of Black Cornell Student

Ithaca Police on Tuesday identified the Cornell student charged with assault following a recent Collegetown altercation in which a black Cornell student said he was called the N-word and punched in the face by a group of white men.

Police identified a 19-year-old, John Greenwood as the Cornell student charged with assault and aggravated harassment, both misdemeanors, after he was arrested early on Friday morning. A city official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Greenwood is white. Police did not release a mugshot.

The arrest followed a fight on the corner of Eddy and Seneca streets that sent one student to the hospital.

That student, who spoke to The Sun on condition of anonymity on Friday, said he was trying to get people to leave the front yard of his residence when a group of men yelled expletives and the N-word at him.

When the student, a junior in Kappa Sigma, confronted the men around 1 a.m., he said four or five of them repeatedly punched him in the face. “I was pretty bloodied up,” he said. The student got checked at a local hospital for a possible concussion and broken nose, of which he had neither, he said.

Many students, including members of Black Students United, have questioned in recent days why Greenwood has not been charged with a hate crime. Ithaca Police said on Tuesday that “further charges are pending.”

“We’re exploring all avenues of what led up to the incident itself and what prompted it,” Officer Jamie Williamson told The Sun on Monday. Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 said police are “reviewing the evidence that they have against the statutes that they have for a hate crime.”

One Cornell Law professor and former Supreme Court clerk told The Sun that the facts of the Collegetown assault, as reported, appear to fall under the hate crime statute.

“My initial impression of the Cornell assault is that it was motivated by the race of the victim and that it therefore does qualify as a hate crime under New York law,” Prof. Sherry Colb, who has taught criminal law, said in an email.

Greenwood never passed through the Tompkins County Jail, meaning he probably bailed out shortly after he was arrested. His next court date is currently scheduled for Sept. 27.

Several student organizations said members of Psi Upsilon were responsible for the assault, but the alumni group for the Cornell chapter of the fraternity told The Sun, before Greenwood was identified, that the arrested student “is not and has never been” a member of Cornell’s Psi Upsilon chapter.

Psi Upsilon on Tuesday said it was immediately closing its chapter at Cornell and opening its fraternity house up to student organizations.

This post will be updated.