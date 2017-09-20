Police Identify White Cornell Student Arrested Following Assault of Black Cornell Student

Ithaca Police on Tuesday identified the Cornell student charged with assault following a recent Collegetown altercation in which a black Cornell student said he was called the N-word and punched in the face by a group of white men.

Police identified a 19-year-old, John Greenwood, as the Cornell student charged with misdemeanor assault after he was arrested early on Friday morning. A city official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Greenwood is white. Police did not release a mugshot.

Greenwood appears to be the same student who goes by Jack on a now-deleted squash player profile on the Cornell Athletics website. There is only one John Greenwood who is currently a Cornell student, according to the University’s people search website.

Greenwood did not respond to an inquiry, but Ithaca Attorney Raymond Schlather J.D. ’76, said in an email late on Tuesday that he is representing Greenwood and that his client “was in no way involved in any physical altercation of any kind” and did not commit any crime.

“To be clear, the use of the n word, and any related racist or derogatory language, is completely unacceptable not only at Cornell but anywhere in America,” Schlather said. “My client understands this well; such language not only offends his values but does not reflect the person he is.”

Cornell’s squash coach, David Palmer, said Greenwood was cut from the squash team last week because he had not been participating in training on a regular basis.

Palmer said he cut Greenwood from the team on Sept. 11, several days before the assault, and that it had “nothing to do with this incident.”

“Cornell’s official stance is that we are waiting for the police investigation to be finalized” before the University takes any action, Palmer said, declining to speak more about the assault.

Greenwood is a sophomore from Toronto who attended high school at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, according to an archived version of the athletics website. He played on the squash team last year but left before the team finished its season, Palmer and an Athletics Department spokesman said.

Multiple members of Cornell’s men’s and women’s squash teams declined to comment. One member of the men’s team said he was “told not to talk about it” shortly before hanging up on a reporter.

The arrest followed a fight on the corner of Eddy and Seneca streets that sent one student to the hospital.

That student, who spoke to The Sun on condition of anonymity on Friday, said he was trying to get people to leave the front yard of his residence when a group of men yelled expletives and the N-word at him.

When the student, a junior in Kappa Sigma, confronted the men around 1 a.m., he said, four or five of them repeatedly punched him in the face. “I was pretty bloodied up,” he said. The student went to a local hospital thinking he might have a concussion or broken nose, but tests ruled out both, he said.

Some students, including members of Black Students United, have questioned in recent days why Greenwood has not been charged with a hate crime. Ithaca Police said on Tuesday that “further charges are pending” and that the investigation into “the elements that this assault was based on racial bias” continues.

“We’re exploring all avenues of what led up to the incident itself and what prompted it,” Officer Jamie Williamson told The Sun on Monday. Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 said police are “reviewing the evidence that they have against the statutes that they have for a hate crime.”

One Cornell Law professor and former Supreme Court clerk told The Sun that the facts of the Collegetown assault, as reported, appear to fall under the hate crime statute.

“My initial impression of the Cornell assault is that it was motivated by the race of the victim and that it therefore does qualify as a hate crime under New York law,” Prof. Sherry Colb, who has taught criminal law, said in an email.

Greenwood never passed through the Tompkins County Jail, meaning he probably bailed out shortly after he was arrested. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 27, police said.

The alumni group of the Cornell chapter of Psi Upsilon told The Sun, before Greenwood was identified, that the arrested student “is not and has never been” a member of Cornell’s Psi Upsilon chapter, but on Tuesday, the fraternity said it was immediately closing its chapter at Cornell and opening its house up to use by student organizations.