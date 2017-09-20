THIS WEEKEND IN ARTS | SEPTEMBER 21-24

The Caucasian Chalk Circle – September 21-23

This parable about kindness, value and justice in the wake of the Second World War opens at the Schwartz Center this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Caucasian Chalk Circle is one of German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s most famous works. PMA associate professor Beth Milles directs this take on Brecht’s twentieth century play with an ensemble cast comprised of Cornell students. Additional performances are on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm. Tickets for this evening of storytelling and music can be purchased on the Schwartz Center University Tickets website ($15 for adults and $8 for students, faculty, and seniors).

Exhibition: Union Made – Fashioning America in the 20th Century – September 20-November 4

This exhibit features various items including clothes, banners, and multi-media made by unions to highlight how unions have changed the workforce in the United States as well as to promote and celebrate twentieth century fashion. This collaboration between Catherwood Library and the Cornell Costume and Textile Collection can be viewed in the Human Ecology Building and the Catherwood Library circulation lobby for free through November 4.

Pagliacci – September 23-30

Pagliacci, an Italian opera by Ruggero Leoncavallo, is Opera Ithaca’s fourth season opening performance. This sinister and tragic story of crime and passion is brought to Ithaca in collaboration with Circus Culture, located at 116 W Green St. downtown which can be reached by TCAT. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $10 for students.

Professional Directions: Screenwriter Chase Palmer – September 21

As part of PMA’s Professional Directions speaker series, there will be a Q&A with Chase Palmer at the Schwartz Center this Thursday at 4:30 pm. Palmer is known for being the screenwriter of the 2017 hit horror film It. His other current projects include Black Lung, a psychological horror film, Biopunk, a bio-hacker drama series, and Number Thirteen, a film about Alfred Hitchcock’s lost first film. This event is free and open to the public.

