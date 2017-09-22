SUN SONGS: 9/22/17

This week’s playlist features music by The Killers, BTS, Cristobal and the Sea, Sleeping with Sirens and more. One of America’s best rock bands, The Killers, released their last album, Battle Born, five years ago. Now they’re back with wonderful, mature new album Wonderful Wonderful. It’s almost as if The Killers grew old and are now everyone’s cool parents that continue to play music everyone enjoys. K-pop boy band BTS’s fresh new album Love Yourself: Her is a beautifully crafted love letter to fans and currently holds the title of top album on Apple Music. The group has put more work than ever into their music since they won the Billboard Top Social Artist award, which is evident from the album’s surreal success. British folk-rock band Cristobal and the Sea’s energetic harmonies create catchy tunes that are sure to lift anyone’s mood. Sleeping with Sirens, on the other hand, may bring back emo, middle school memories for some. The band has kept their signature rock sound as we all grew up and their music is still just as unapologetically “emo.”