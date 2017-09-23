Football Torched by Yale, 49-24, Despite Productive 1st Half

This post will be updated.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With a chance to take a big lead into halftime, Cornell football instead let a prime opportunity slip through its fingers, allowing Yale to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 14-10 lead at the break and into an eventual 49-24 blowout win over the Red.

Saturday’s game at the Yale Bowl featured a myriad of Cornell mistakes in what was a one-sided second half; turnovers, missed field goals and a botched fake punt foiled the Red’s plans as the game got further and further out of hand.

With the chance to take a 17-7 lead into halftime, following a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Dalton Banks to running back Chris Walker, Cornell instead stalled on a late first-half drive to give Yale the ball back. Several defensive breakdowns later, and Yale was gifted seven points with under a minute left in the half.

The Bulldogs received the ball to start the second half of play, scoring on the opening drive and never looking back to open Ivy play with a 49-24 win at home.

