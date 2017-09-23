Live Blog: Football Opens Ivy Play at Yale

After a shaky start to the season in the first half against Delaware, Cornell football settled into the season-opener with a productive second half and will look to carry that positive momentum into Saturday’s Ivy opener against Yale.

Led by quarterback Kurt Rawlings, the Bulldogs are coming off a thrashing 56-28 over defending Patriot League champion Lehigh in their own season-opener, showcasing the plethora of talent present in the Ancient Eight this season.

Preview the matchup against Yale here, read out three keys to victory here and follow below for live updates.

Football vs. Yale – Curated tweets by DailySunSports