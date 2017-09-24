THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 24, 2017

Traci Celestin and Delmar Fears, co-chairs of Black Students United, sit in silence and hold up their fists at a University Assembly meeting in Clark Hall, September 19th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
BSU and allies march from Day Hall to Willard Straight Hall, September 20th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Eli Shanks ’17 poses with his partner Andrea Reyes and his son Rafael in their school bus-turned-home in Trumansburg, New York, September 17th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah tells Cornellians to ask themselves what kind of person they are in his talk on Sept.17, 2017 ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell wins 48-20 on Friday vs. Caldwell University. Above, Will Griffen rushes for a touchdown. (Jason Ben Nathan / Sun Senior Photographer)
Cornell wins 48-20 on Friday vs. Caldwell University. Above, Will Griffen rushes for a touchdown. (Jason Ben Nathan / Sun Senior Photographer)
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah tells Cornellians to ask themselves what kind of person they are in his talk on Sept.17, 2017 ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Eli Shanks ’17 poses with his partner Andrea Reyes and his son Rafael in their school bus-turned-home in Trumansburg, New York, September 17th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
BSU and allies march from Day Hall to Willard Straight Hall, September 20th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Traci Celestin and Delmar Fears, co-chairs of Black Students United, sit in silence and hold up their fists at a University Assembly meeting in Clark Hall, September 19th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)