Ithaca Man Found Guilty of Murder on Cornell’s Campus

Nagee Green was found guilty of second-degree murder in the case of Anthony Nazaire, a 19-year-old Ithaca college student who was murdered on Cornell’s campus in August 2016.

Local outlets report that the verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon after a retrial from June, which failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Attorneys for Green declined to comment immediately following the verdict.

The murder happened on Aug. 28, 2016, when Nazaire — a 19-year-old Ithaca college student — was fatally stabbed in front of Olin Hall.

Green, an Ithaca resident, was detained three months after the murder after the police sorted through “hundreds” of leads, The Sun previously reported.

Green’s June trial found him guilty of assault, but they were unable to reach a consensus about murder, which led to the retrial.