Football Fails to Stop Colgate’s Pass Rushers, Drops Home-Opener to Raiders

This post will be updated.

Up against Colgate’s up-tempo offense and penetrating defense, Cornell football limped to a 21-7 defeat at the hands of the Raiders, marking the Red’s third straight loss to begin the 2017 season.

Cornell battled Colgate in the first quarter, holding the Raiders scoreless in the first 15 minutes of action. But the Red’s offense, gifted with five drives with short field position in the first half, failed to really threaten Colgate; Cornell ventured into the Raiders’ red zone just once in the first two quarters, not advancing past the 19-yard line.

Unlike last year’s shocking 23-point comeback victory over the then-No. 25 Raiders, the Red failed to escape out of its first half deficit. With a porous offensive line that gave up nine sacks and an aerial attack that struggled to find its rhythm all game, Cornell falls to 0-3 on the season, a far cry from its fiery 3-0 start a year ago.

The Red returns to its Ivy schedule next week against Harvard in Ithaca.

Check back for a full game recap later.