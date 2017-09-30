SUN SONGS | 9/29/17

This week’s playlist features music by artists A Boogie, Demi Lovato, Echosmith, Ibeyi and Miley Cyrus, among others. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s music stands out from the rest of this week’s playlist due to its bold, raw energy, unique even to hip hop or trap music. Demi Lovato’s new album has been highly anticipated and does not disappoint. Echosmith had not released an album since 2012, from which the vastly popular track “Cool Kids” came, but they have kept their ambient, indie sounds in their new EP Inside a Dream. French-Cuban duo Ibeyi has a unique fusion of styles consisting of jazz, Cuban beats and traditional instruments and rhythms. They sing in English, Spanish, French and Yoruba. On the other hand, Miley Cyrus steers away from the music she used to make. Her music has gone from upbeat dance tracks like “Party in the U.S.A” to the more contemplative and thoughtful songs found in her new album.