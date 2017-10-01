Around the Ivy League: Upsets Highlight Third Week of League Play

As Cornell fell to 0-3 after a disappointing 21-7 loss to Colgate, the Red’s Ivy League foes continued their non-conference dominance on a weekend that featured two exciting Ivy League upsets.

Dartmouth 16, Penn 13

In a nationally televised Friday night game, Dartmouth upset Penn on a last second touchdown in Philadelphia. Down 13-10 late in the game, the Green’s offense orchestrated a 15-play, 80-yard drive to win the game and improve to 3-0. Trailing by three with seconds remaining, the Green went for the win on 4th and inches on the goal line. Quarterback Jared Gerbino plunged into the endzone to give Dartmouth the surprise win over last year’s co-champion Quakers. The Green held Penn’s powerful offense — led by running back Karekin Brooks —to just 85 rushing yards.

Columbia 28, Princeton 24

Penn’s co-champion, Princeton, was also victim to a visiting league opponent thought to be one of the weaker Ivy teams. Like Dartmouth, Columbia is a surprise 3-0 team after beating Princeton, 28-24, after a 63-yard touchdown pass from Anders Hill to Ronald Smith II with under two minutes remaining. Hill threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns and Smith picked up 236 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns, including the game winner.

Harvard 41, Georgetown 2

Though Cornell is 0-2 against nonconference opponents, Ivy League teams have found great success against teams outside their conference. Harvard beat up on Georgetown, 41-2, after taking a 7-0 lead on a first quarter punt return for a touchdown and never looking back. Running back Charlie Booker III ran for two touchdowns and the Crimson defense took advantage of five Georgetown turnovers in the first half. Harvard travels to Ithaca next week as the Red looks for its first win.

Yale 41, Fordham 10

Yale beat Fordham, 41-10. Deshawn Salter, one of two backs who ran all over Cornell’s defense two weeks ago, scored three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ victory. A 21-point first quarter powered Yale on the road as they improved to 3-0.

Rhode Island 21, Brown 24

Facing a 14-3 halftime deficit, Brown came back to beat Rhode Island, 24-21, powered by a 21-point third quarter, including two touchdowns from running back Darius Daies. Rhode Island quarterback Tyler Harris threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.