Students to Camp Out on Arts Quad to Support Disaster Relief Efforts

Cornellians will be camping out under the stars on the Arts Quad on Tuesday to raise money for natural disaster relief efforts around the world.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to relief organizations to help those affected by recent natural disasters, said the sponsoring groups.

“It is important for the Cornell community to come together in support of those affected by natural disasters around the world,” said Jason Gurtman ’18, facilitator at the Cornell Team and Leadership Center.

Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and flooding in South Asia have devastated many communities recently.

Performing groups including The Key Elements, The Hangovers and Cornell Ukelele Club will be at the event, and there will also be raffles, glow sticks and coffee available for attendees. Raffle prizes include a gift certificate to the Lindseth Climbing Wall, two tickets to the Foster the People homecoming concert and an Agava gift card.

“We realize that it is difficult for college students to know how and where to focus their efforts in order to help those in need, and want to provide an easy way for people to help those organizations that are truly making a difference in relief efforts,” Gurtman said.

The event is free of cost and camping supplies will be available courtesy of Cornell Outdoor Education on a first come, first-served basis for a suggested charitable donation. Event sponsors include Cornell Outdoor Education, Alpha Phi Omega- Gamma Chapter, Cornell Thrift and the Puerto Rican Student Association at Cornell.

“I was really impressed with other organizations in the Cornell community that were willing and excited to volunteer and help out,” Gurtman said. “A lot of people were willing to pitch in and help the event be as successful as it can be.”

Emma Newburger ’18 contributed reporting to this article.