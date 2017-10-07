Winless No Longer: Football Downs Harvard for 1st Time in 12 Years

This post will be updated.

Winless entering Saturday and picked to finish last in the Ivy League, Cornell wasn’t really supposed to compete against preseason No. 1 Harvard.

Nevertheless, the Red shocked the Crimson, 17-14, behind a dominant defensive effort and strong running game, picking up its first win of the season and improving its league record to 1-1.

The win gives the Red its first victory over the Crimson in 12 years. Its stifling defense limited Harvard to 14 first-half points and held the Crimson scoreless in the final 30 minutes. Cornell’s offense did just enough in a comeback victory, taking care of the football and scoring 17 unanswered points.

Senior quarterback Jake Jatis notched the two touchdowns on the day for Cornell on a pair of two-yard rushes, and junior kicker Zach Mays sunk a 27-yard field goal with five minutes left in the fourth quarter for the win.

Behind 93 yards from junior running back Chris Walker, 68 from sophomore Harold Coles, 59 from senior Jack Gellatly and 26 from Jatis, Cornell more than doubled its 2017 rush total Saturday, going for 233 yards from scrimmage on the ground. 59 of Cornell’s 77 offensive plays on the day were runs.

Winless no longer, Cornell will look to make it two straight when it welcomes Bucknell to Schoellkopf next Saturday.

Check back for a full game recap later.