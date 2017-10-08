THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | October 8, 2017

Assistant Professor Solon Barocas presents at “Tech/Law Colloquium” on October 3, 2017. (Anne Charles / Sun Staff Photographer)
Candlelight vigil for victims in Las Vegas shooting at Ho Plaza on October 3rd, 2017. (Boris Tsang/Staff Photographer)
Members of the 130th Cornell football team belt out a rendition of “Cornell Victorious” for the first time of the year. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
Cornell Reflect, a new program initiated by undergraduates, aim to provide students with a space where they can speak openly and honestly with each other. (Katie Sims/Sun Staff Photographer)
Cornell President Martha Pollack speaks to the Sun in her office in Day Hall, Oct. 5, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
University Assembly gathers in Physical Sciences Building on October 3, 2017. (Nandita Mohan / Staff Photographer)
University Assembly gathers in Physical Sciences Building on October 3, 2017. (Nandita Mohan / Staff Photographer)
Cornell President Martha Pollack speaks to the Sun in her office in Day Hall, Oct. 5, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Cornell Reflect, a new program initiated by undergraduates, aim to provide students with a space where they can speak openly and honestly with each other. (Katie Sims/Sun Staff Photographer)
Members of the 130th Cornell football team belt out a rendition of “Cornell Victorious” for the first time of the year. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
Candlelight vigil for victims in Las Vegas shooting at Ho Plaza on October 3rd, 2017. (Boris Tsang/Staff Photographer)
Assistant Professor Solon Barocas presents at “Tech/Law Colloquium” on October 3, 2017. (Anne Charles / Sun Staff Photographer)