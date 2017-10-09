Nolan Earns Ivy Defensive Player of Week Honors

For his efforts helping make program history Saturday, Cornell football junior defensive lineman Cyrus Nolan has been named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week, making him the first Cornellian to take home Player of the Week honors this season. Sophomore cornerback David Jones was an honorable mention after game one against Delaware.

In Saturday’s win over Harvard, Nolan and the defense allowed the fewest yards under head coach David Archer ’05 for the second game in a row.

Cornell’s defense gave up just 223 yards to Harvard for the lowest under Archer en route to the team’s first win over its Cambridge rivals in 12 years. Nolan came up biggest in the final quarter, taking part in two sacks of Harvard quarterback Jake Smith and a strip sack to ensure a quiet afternoon for a typically-potent Crimson offense. His second sack, which was shared with sophomore Michael Gillooley, came in the final 30 seconds to essentially ice the game for the Red.

In all, Nolan totaled four tackles (three solo, one assisted), including 2.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. In addition to the forced fumble, which eventually remained with Harvard, he notched his first career pass breakup.

Nolan’s performance Saturday was the second weekend in a row he both tallied four tackles and recorded a sack. He will get a chance to continue his strong showing when the Red welcomes Bucknell for game three of a four-game homestand Saturday.