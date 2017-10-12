Cornell Product Joakim Ryan ’15 to Make NHL Debut With San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday morning that they recalled Joakim Ryan ’15, and the Cornell product is expected make it into the lineup for the first time of his career when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres at home Thursday.

“This is something every player dreams about when they were a kid and no different for me,” Ryan told the media after the morning skate. “It’s what I have been working towards my whole life.”

Ryan was drafted by the Sharks with the 193rd overall pick in the 7th round of the 2012 NHL Draft following a stellar freshman season with Cornell. After years of preparation and training, the defenseman will make his NHL debut as a defensive pair with one of the best of the game in reigning Norris Trophy recipient Brent Burns.

At Cornell, Ryan was a dependable defenseman all four years, appearing in 123 career games, including 34 in his freshman season. Over the course of his time on East Hill, Ryan amassed 78 points, 56 of which were assists.

Ryan’s collegiate resume includes a ECAC first-team selection his senior year despite missing eight games that season, two straight first-team All-Ivy selections as an upperclassman and a goal in the team’s only NCAA tournament run during his tenure in Ithaca.

Since leaving Cornell, Ryan has played for the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate. He was called up once to the NHL last year but did not see any ice time while traveling on a four-game road trip with San Jose.

“It’s tremendous,” said Cornell head coach Mike Schafer ’86, who coached Ryan, at Thursday’s preseason media day. “I’ll be looking forward to jumping on the TV or the computer tonight to watch him play.”

Ryan will make his debut lining up against another Cornell product in Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Moulson ’06.