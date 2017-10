Fresh off a colossal upset of Harvard, Cornell football will look to make it two in a row when it takes on an offensively struggling Bucknell team Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf. In 2016, the Bison were the first victims of Cornell’s 3-0 start to the season and a consecutive win Saturday could propel the Red into the final Ivy stretch with some serious momentum.

Preview the matchup with Bucknell here, read our three keys to a Cornell victory here and follow below for live updates.

Football v. Bucknell – Curated tweets by DailySunSports