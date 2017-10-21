Around the Ivy League: 1st Week of League-Only Play Fails to Disappoint

It’s another week of Ivy football and it’s another win for an upstart Columbia team picked to finish second to last in the league. The Lions knocked off Dartmouth, previously the only other undefeated team in the conference. At 2-1, the Green is tied for second in the league, along with Princeton, Yale and Cornell. Harvard sits at 1-2, while Brown and Penn are still searching for their first Ivy wins of the season.

Princeton 52, Harvard 17

A near perfect game from Princeton (5-1,3-1 Ivy) quarterback Chad Kanoff helped the Tigers blowout Harvard (3-3, 1-2). Thirteen of Kanoff’s passes ended in the hands of receiver Jesper Horsted, who finished with 246 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Horsted also tacked on a passing touchdown. Princeton similarly got a boost on the ground from running back Charlie Volker and his three scores on Friday night. The Tigers now have three straight victories with over 50 points. Princeton hosts Cornell (2-4, 2-1) next weekend.

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, Columbia (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) fought off Dartmouth’s (5-1, 2-1) rally to secure its sixth straight win to start the season. The Lions have now clinched a winning season for just the sixth time since 1951. After Columbia built a 22-7 lead, a field goal and a touchdown got Dartmouth right back in the game midway through the fourth quarter. But the Lions’ defense tightened up, forcing a turnover and two three-and-outs to seal the victory. Columbia’s season continues next week at Yale. Dartmouth will take on Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts,

Yale 24, Penn 19

A four-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kurt Rawlings helped Yale (5-1, 2-1) send reigning co-champion Penn (2-4, 0-3) to its third Ivy loss of the season. On Saturday, the Quakers struck first, taking an early 7-0 lead. The teams then traded leads until Penn captured a slim one-point advantage with nine minutes to go in the game. Rawlings helped orchestrate the game-winning drive and then the Bulldogs’ defense easily forced the Quakers off the field. Penn plays Brown next week, the only other squad with a winless Ivy record.