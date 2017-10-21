Football Dominates Brown, Stifling Bears in Blowout Homecoming Victory

This post will be updated.

With a ferocious defense, a commanding offense and a hunger for revenge, Cornell football blasted Brown, 34-7, in front of a 13,000-plus Homecoming crowd to capture its first 2-1 Ivy League start since 2000.

The Red’s defense, which had twice set a record for fewest yards allowed under head coach David Archer ‘05 already this season, limited the Bears to just 161 yards of offense for yet another record. Cornell’s defense rendered Brown’s offense anemic through the first three quarters, holding Brown to 59 yards entering the final 15 minutes.

Cornell more than doubled the Bears’ time of possession, playing polished, end-to-end football. With Oct. 7’s victory over Harvard, the Red now has wins over Brown and the Crimson for the first time since 1999.

On offense, junior quarterback Dalton Banks played his most efficient game of the season, completing 73 percent of his passes for 228 yards. All of Cornell’s scores game on the ground, with sophomore Harold Coles notching his first two career touchdowns and senior captain and running back Jack Gellatly punching in his first of the season.

Cornell continues its final stretch of Ivy games next week on the road against Princeton, who dominated Harvard, 52-10, on the road Friday night.

