THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | October 22, 2017

Trustees and Cornell Council members file into Alice Statler Auditorium in Statler Hall, Oct. 20, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)

Ann Druyan, Frank Drake, Steve Squyres, and Lisa Kaltenegger host “40 Years of Cosmic Discovery,” a panel celebrating NASA’s Voyager 1 mission, at Bailey Hall on Thursday, 19 Oct. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).

David Breazzano cuts the ribbon of the new Breazzano Family Center for Business Education in Collegetown. (Corinne Kenwood/ Sun Staff Photographer).

Foster the People perform at Barton Hall on October 20, 2017 ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

Students enjoy the performance of Foster the People and Towkio at Barton Hall on Saturday night. ( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

Homecoming Football vs. Brown on October 21, 2017( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

A 13,000-plus Homecoming crowd watch the Football match against Brown on October 21, 2017( Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

Cornell Football celebrates after the Homecoming win over Brown on Saturday. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)

Student Assembly gathers on October 19th, 2017. (Boris Tsang/Staff Photographer)

Cornell Football celebrates after the Homecoming win over Brown on Saturday.

