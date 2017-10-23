Anti-Semitic Posters Appear at Cornell Advertising Apparently Fake Hate Group

Anti-semitic posters with swastikas appeared on several Cornell University buildings and a statue of Ezra Cornell on Monday morning, imploring students to “Join the white gang” and advertising a society that appears to not exist.

“Just say no to Jewish lies!” screamed the large, black-and-white posters plastered onto several University buildings. They promoted a “Solar Cross Society” that appears not to exist. There are no mentions of the society on the internet.

Cornell spokespeople have not responded to requests for comment. A statement is expected later on Monday.

The posters follow a series of incidents that have roiled Cornell’s campus and made students and parents concerned about its climate. The most serious of those incidents occurred in September when a black student said he was beaten and called the N-word by a group of white men. One student was charged with assault in that case.

Later in September, students at a West Campus residence hall were “stunned” when someone submitted the N-Word to an online poll. And in October, a student posted an anti-semitic joke on a shared Google Doc that referenced the Holocaust.

