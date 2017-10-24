Ithaca’s Wegmans to Implement Grocery Delivery Service

Starting Oct. 24, the Wegmans in Ithaca will offer a new service that allows customers to have groceries and other Wegmans-supplied products delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Wegmans is collaborating with Instacart, a firm specializing in same-day grocery delivery, to provide around 30,000 residents with this new delivery service, according to The Ithaca Times.

Thanks to collaboration with Instacart, the delivery will take “as little as one hour,” a Wegman press release claimed.

Tracy Van Auker, Wegmans’ Media Relations Specialist, said that the delivery service will be useful to their customers in Ithaca, including Cornell students.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference,” she said. “That’s where we can help — by giving them the option to have Wegmans delivered fresh to their door.”

Van Auker, is confident that the service will appeal to “anyone looking for the added convenience of ordering their groceries online and having them delivered fresh to their door.”

Wegmans’ new delivery service will also reach customers in Auburn, Geneseo and Newark starting Tuesday.

Van Auker confirmed that Wegmans aims to provide this delivery service chain-wide.

Wegmans “started a phased rollout with Instacart in May in our Northern Virginia and Maryland markets, and continue to roll the service out to additional markets,” Van Auker said.

Wegmans is not the first grocery chain to deliver groceries to homes; rather, they follow a new and growing trend in the Grocer industry, The Ithaca Times said.

Many students at Cornell were very excited to hear about this new development.

“Wegmans is an essential part of the Ithaca community and their new delivery service is surely going to make business even more accessible for students,” said Victoria Horrocks ’20.

Rachel Herrmann ’20, agreed.

“As a Rochesterian, I’m kind of obsessed with Wegmans,” she said. “It doesn’t surprise me that Wegmans is stepping up their game up once again. It’s safe to say I’ll be ordering in prepared foods at least once a week.”