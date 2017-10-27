Cornell Police Refer Man to J.A. After He Falls While Trespassing at Heating Plant

Cornell Police transported a man to a regional trauma center late on Tuesday night after he injured his legs falling off of a structure at the Cornell Central Heating Plant on Dryden Road.

The man, who has not been identified, fell after climbing a former conveyor belt structure that Cornell used when the facility was coal-powered, Deputy Chief David Honan told The Sun in an email. While there are smokestacks attached to the structure, Honan said the man had not been trespassing on the tall, brick stacks when he fell.

Police referred the man to the Judicial Administrator for trespassing, meaning he was either a student, faculty member or employee. Honan said the man injured both of his legs falling from the structure.

The trespass was reported at 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the CUPD crime log.