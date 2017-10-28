Football Upsets Princeton Thanks to Last Minute Field Goal, Moves Into 1st in League

This post will be updated.

With the Princeton Stadium floodlights shining and the NBC cameras rolling, Cornell football notched its biggest win in recent history, upsetting Princeton, 29-28, thanks to a last minute field goal from sophomore punter and backup kicker Nickolas Null. Cornell moves into a tie for first place in the Ivy League with the win.

Null, the starting punter who filled in at kicker after junior Zach Mays went down with an injury against Brown, was 3-3 on field goals and 2-2 on extra points on the night.

“The guy’s got ice in his veins, and he’s just such a class kid,” head coach David Archer ’05 told NBC Sports after the game. “He kicks the winning field goal and then he comes over to me and he says, ‘Hey thanks for recruiting me.’”

Princeton, the top scoring offense in the Ivy league, flexed its muscles in the first half and took a 21-10 lead into halftime. But the Red’s defense, ranked No. 1 in total defense, limited the Tigers to just one touchdown in the final 30 minutes.

The Red stayed true to the run and moved the ball effectively throughout the game, finishing the night with 163 yards on the ground with contributions coming across the board. A rotation between junior starting quarterback Dalton Banks and senior Jake Jatis got the job done as well, as Banks led the team down the field on its final drive, with Null converting on the 43-yard field goal.

Princeton got the ball back with 48 seconds to go, but kicker Tavish Rice could not create the same magic as Null, shanking a 44-yarder that would have given Princeton the last second victory.

A bit of bad news in the win, junior running back Chris Walker went down with a right leg injury and had to be helped off the field. His status going forward is uncertain.

Cornell moves to 3-1 in the Ivy League, tied for first place alongside Yale and Columbia. The Red has three games remaining and will take on Dartmouth next Saturday in Hanover.

Check back later for a full recap of the win.