Cornell men’s hockey will look to open its season with a weekend sweep of Alabama-Huntsville after defeating the Chargers, 5-1, at Lynah Friday. Freshman goalie Matt Galajda made 28 saves in his debut, carrying a shutout into the final four minutes while classmate Morgan Barron notched his first collegiate goal.

