THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | October 29, 2017

The crowd listens to speakers at the “Stand Together” rally on Ho Plaza, Oct. 23, 2017, two days after anti-semitic posters and stickers were found across campus. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Local Ithacans dress up as Harry Potter characters at the 3rd annual Ithaca Wizarding Weekend at The Ithaca Commons on Saturda, 28 Oct. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Into The Streets volunteers at downtown Ithaca on Wizarding Weekend, Saturday, 28 Oct. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf, Vice-President of the International Court of Justice, speaks with third-year law student Adam Mohamed in Myron Taylor Hall, Oct. 23, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, spoke to students Wednesday night on the future of the American economy, healthcare reform and tax policy. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Fall Fest at the Arts Quad on October 28th, 2017. (Boris Tsang/Staff Photographer)
The crowd listens to speakers at the “Stand Together” rally on Ho Plaza, Oct. 23, 2017, two days after anti-semitic posters and stickers were found across campus . (Boris Tsang/Staff Photographer)
Cornell men’s hockey completed the sweep Saturday night with a 3-0 shutout at home. (Cameron Pollack/Sun Photography Editor)
