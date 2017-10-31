Yates Nabs ECAC Player of the Week for 4-Point Weekend

After somehow landing just one ECAC Player of the Week honor collectively as a team last year, it only took Cornell men’s hockey a single weekend to take home the award in 2017-18.

Senior alternate captain and forward Trevor Yates has been named ECAC Player of the Week for his big weekend in the Red’s sweep of Alabama-Huntsville, the conference announced Tuesday.

Yates scored once on Friday and twice on Saturday, powering Cornell to 5-1 and 3-0 wins over the Chargers, with all three of his goals coming on the power play. 11 of Yates’ last 15 goals have come on the power play dating back to last season. He also added an assist on junior defenseman Matt Nuttle’s first period goal in Saturday’s victory.

Yates’ goal five minutes into Friday’s second period proved to be a momentum shifter, coming on the power play after the Red killed a flurry of penalties that carried from the end of the first into the second period. Both his power play goals in Saturday’s win also came within a few minutes of a successful penalty kill.

The three-point game Saturday was the second of Yates’s career. His four points on the season lead the now-No. 18 Cornell team as it prepares for weekend ECAC tilts at No. 11/12 Quinnipiac and Princeton.