Lucky Bounce Propels No. 18 Men’s Hockey Over No. 11/12 Quinnipiac in ECAC Opener

As a game that moves at such a quick pace — perhaps the fastest team sport out there — erratic bounces are inherent in ice hockey.

Fortunately for Cornell men’s hockey on Saturday night, the unpredictable bounce went the Red’s way and eventually pushed the team to a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac to open ECAC play.

Over halfway through the third period, a shot from the point by junior defenseman Alec McCrea hit teammate Morgan Barron in the body, soaring into the air of High Point Solutions Arena and eventually landing in the net behind the Bobcats’ clueless netminder Andrew Shortridge.

Here’s a look at that bizarre goal for Cornell. Barron had no idea he just scored. pic.twitter.com/ylqyD17L9r — Cornell Sun Sports (@DailySunSports) November 4, 2017

At the time, the goal from the freshman Barron extended the Cornell lead to two, but it would prove to be the eventual game-winner. Quinnipiac responded to Barron’s tally just under two minutes later to cut the Cornell lead to one. But freshman Matt Galajda, who made his third consecutive start to open the season, stood on his head to keep the Bobcats from finding the crucial equalizer.

Galajda shined once again in net, stopping 28 of the 29 shots Quinnipiac threw at him. Senior Hayden Stewart returned from injury and was available to play, but the team decided to ride the hot hand in Galajda, who has allowed just two goals on 69 shots through three games.

Junior defenseman Brendan Smith opened the scoring for Cornell 8:34 into the second period on the rush just moments after the Red killed an interference minor. Junior captain and forward Mitch Vanderlaan led the charge into the Quinnipiac end, saucing a backhand pass to classmate Beau Starrett, who then found Smith in a golden position to score on the far side.

With the win, Cornell is 3-0 on the season, 1-0 in ECAC play and has downed the Bobcats two consecutive times, dating back to last season’s 2-1 win in Hamden. It is the first time Cornell has put together a winning streak against Quinnipiac since the 2011-12 season.

The Red will look to continue its undefeated start when it takes on Princeton Saturday night from Hobey Baker Memorial Rink. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.