Men’s Hockey Squeaks by Princeton to Start 4-0 For First Time in Over 10 Years

Brenden Locke picked the perfect time to make his mark.

In an uncertain high-scoring affair, it was the freshman who secured Cornell men’s hockey’s fate, notching a late game-winning goal to help his team edge out Princeton on the road, 5-4, Saturday night for the Red’s best start since the 2006-07 season.

In the late moment’s of the game, the Ontario-native decided to have a whack at the puck from just in front of the blue line — a fine decision, indeed. Locke’s shot screamed past Princeton goaltender Ryan Ferland for what proved to be the deciding goal in the contest.

But Locke’s goal was the culmination of a comeback effort that started much earlier.

No. 18 Cornell (4-0, 2-0 ECAC) and Princeton (1-1-1, 0-1-1) traded goals early in the contest, with the Red striking first less than two minutes into the game. Junior Alec McCrea and senior Alex Rauter provided goals in the first period for the Red, but the home team immediately followed up each Cornell score with goals of its own.

Then, with 17 seconds remaining the the first, Princeton squeezed a third goal by freshman goaltender Matthew Galajda for its first lead of the night, 3-2. And that would be all for the young netminder, with senior Hayden Stewart taking over in goal to start the second period for his first appearance the season.

Stewart’s night would not begin well, as Princeton netted its third unanswered goal to start off the second period. But the senior would settle in from there, shutting Princeton out for the remainder of the game and finishing with 13 saves.

And as the defense stopped the bleeding, the offense fought back.

A pair of pivotal goals in quick succession from sophomore Yanni Kaldis and senior Trevor Yates evened the score, 4-4, heading into the final period of play, where Locke’s heroics were showcased.

The Red was able to capitalize on the man advantage tonight, converting on two of five power plays.

On the other side of special teams, Cornell killed four of five penalties, surrendering its first power-play goal of the season.

After a 2-1 win over No. 11/12 Quinnipiac (3-3-1, 0-2-0) on Friday evening, Saturday’s win provides Cornell with another ECAC road win to remain undefeated through four games to start the 2017-18 campaign — a mark Cornell has not achieved since the 2006-07 season.