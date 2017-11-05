Shots Reportedly Fired During Armed Robbery in Downtown Ithaca

Two men bearing guns and wearing masks broke into a downtown Ithaca apartment this weekend and hit someone with the butt of a gun as part of a robbery, police said.

Responding to multiple calls of shots fired, Ithaca Police arrived at an apartment building on the 100 block of North Plain Street around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night, Sgt. David Amaro said in a statement.

Police found “evidence that gun shots had been fired within the building,” Amaro said, but there was no evidence that anyone had been shot.

The victims said two men wearing masks and carrying “long guns” forced their way into an apartment and one of the men struck a victim with the butt of the gun and stole property from the victims. The release did not specify what property was taken.

The suspects left the area in a red sedan, heading northbound on North Plain Street, Amaro said. A police department spokesman did not respond to a request for more information on Sunday afternoon.