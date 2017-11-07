4 Field Hockey Players Earn All-Ivy Honors with McILwrick Named to First-Team

Cornell field hockey two-time senior captain Sam McILwrick unanimously earned first-team All-Ivy honors. Fellow senior Krysten Mayers and sophomore goaltender Maddie Henry took home second-team All-Ivy honors. Additionally, sophomore Maddy Conklin received an honorable mention.

McILwrick was second on the team with five goals and was third on the squad with 12 points, despite playing defense. Cornell also heavily relied on McILwrick, as she amassed the most minutes played on the squad, and started all 16 games.

Mayers concluded her career as the all-time leader in goals and points for Cornell field hockey with 99 points, including 42 goals, in her career. The senior led the Red in both categories this year.

McILwrick and Mayers aided the class of 2018 to accrue 42 wins over the past four seasons. This mark ties the highest win total in school history over a four year period.

Henry came into the season splitting time in net with senior goaltender Kelly Johnson, but after Johnson sustained several injuries throughout the season, Henry became the starter. Henry saved nearly 80 percent of the shots she faced, allowed just 1.49 goals per game and produced two shutouts in her 10 starts in 2017. Henry got off to a hot start, as she began the campaign with the second longest consecutive shutout streak in program history.

Conklin scored just one goal on the season, but along with McILwrick, anchored the defense. Conklin started all 16 games this year, and will be one of the major returning pieces for the Red next season



