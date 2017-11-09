Female Student Reports Being Photographed While Showering in Hans Bethe Restroom

Cornell University Police is seeking information for a report of unlawful surveillance in a residence hall on West Campus, the department announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. when a female student notified CUPD that she believed she had been photographed or videotaped by an unknown person while she showered in a gender-neutral bathroom, said a CUPD release. The student is a resident of Hans Bethe House on West Campus, where the incident is reported to have occurred.

At this point, the identity of the suspect is unknown. However, CUPD is asking for any information regarding this incident or any similar incidents on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back with more details.



