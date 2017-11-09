Man Flown to Hospital After Suffering ‘Severe Head Injury’ in Downtown Ithaca Fall

A man in his mid-60s was found bleeding severely from his head in downtown Ithaca on Thursday afternoon and was airlifted to a regional trauma center, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered a severe injury after falling, Ithaca Fire Lt. Thomas Basher said in a statement. The man might have fallen from his porch onto the sidewalk, Basher said, but it was not immediately clear.

Basher said the man fell on Cayuga Street near the laundromat on the 500 block. Firefighters and Bangs Ambulance personnel arrived shortly after 1 p.m.

Witnesses could not say for sure how the man fell, Basher said. Paramedics cared for the man while a fire crew set up a landing zone at Titus Flats next to the Ithaca skate park.

A helicopter transported the man to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, Basher said. The man’s current condition is unknown.





