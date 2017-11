The long wait is finally over for Cornell men’s basketball. The Red will open its 2017-18 campaign on the road against perennial powerhouse Syracuse, pitting Cornell freshman Jimmy Boeheim against his father, Jim Boeheim, the head coach of the Orange.

Preview the season/matchup here, read about the Boeheim matchup here and follow below for live updates.

Men’s Bball v. Syracuse – Curated tweets by DailySunSports