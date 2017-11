Cornell men’s hockey will put its best start since the 2006-07 season on the line when it takes on Dartmouth at home to kickstart a big rivalry weekend. The Red will also look to flip last year’s 4-2 loss to the Green on the night the 1967 National Championship team was honored — one of the toughest losses the Red had to swallow all last year.

Preview the weekend here and follow below for live updates.

Men’s Hockey v. Dartmouth – Curated tweets by DailySunSports