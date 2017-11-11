Live Blog: No. 12/14 Men’s Hockey Faces Archrival No. 5 Harvard

The fish will be soaring. The bodies will be flying. The rink will be rocking. Cornell-Harvard will have a new chapter written in its rivalry Saturday night at Lynah Rink in a battle of two top 20 teams in the country. The Red will look to avenge three losses to Harvard last season, which included a 4-3 loss on the road, a 4-1 crumbling at Lynah and a 4-1 thrashing in the ECAC Finals at Lake Placid.

