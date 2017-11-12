THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | November 12, 2017

As the starting lineup of the Harvard men’s hockey team (not shown) is read, raucous Cornell fans shake copies of The Cornell Daily Sun while chanting “Boring! Boring!” before throwing the papers over the boards at the team. The Cornell men’s hockey team would go on to beat Harvard 3-2 in that contest, the Red’s first victory against Harvard since 2015. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
After four incredibly close sets that saw the Cornell volleyball team tied with Brown, 2-2, the Big Red completely dominated the fifth set to earn the hard-fought 3-2 victory in its season finale Friday evening in Newman Arena. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer)
Syracuse University pulls away after a defensive-minded first half and opening the season with a 77-45 win over Cornell on Friday evening at the Carrier Dome. (Boris Tsang/ Sun Staff Photographer)
Cornell secured its first home win over Dartmouth since 2012 Friday night at Lynah. Above, defenseman Yanni Kaldis (#8) aims for the goal. (Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Elijah Joseph Weber-Han grad, who works at Cornell Cinema, speaks to assembly members at the GPSA’s meeting in Klarman Hall, Nov. 6, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Roman Martinez presents at “An Inside Look at the Supreme Court: Past, Present and Future” on November 11, 2017. (Anne Charles/ Staff Photographer)
A rink attendant collects fish in front of Harvard players before the start of the Ice Hockey game on Saturday night. (Corinne Kenwood / Sun Staff Photographer)
Paul Russell ’19, a brother in Delta Chi and a columnist for The Sun, was elected Cornell Interfraternity Council’s new president on November 9th, 2017. (Boris Tsang/ Sun Staff Photographer)
A rink attendant collects fish thrown by the Cornell students in a tradition that spans over decades. (Cameron Pollack/ Sun Photography Editor)