Prosecutor Charges White Cornell Student With Hate Crime for Allegedly Assaulting Black Student

The county’s top prosecutor charged John Greenwood ’20 — the white student who a black student said called him the N-word and beat him, leaving him bloody and disoriented — with a hate crime on Monday.

Matthew Van Houten, the Tompkins County district attorney, said in court documents that Greenwood, in September, intentionally selected the victim, a black junior at Cornell, because of the victim’s race, color, national origin or ancestry and punched him “in the face with a closed fist.”

“After conducting a careful and thorough review of the investigation conducted by the Ithaca Police Department, it is my belief that the charges filed are supported by the evidence and that there is a legal basis for the classification of the attempted assault charge as a hate crime under the Penal Law,” Van Houten said in a statement to The Sun.

Van Houten accused Greenwood of attempted assault in the third degree as a hate crime, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecutor also accused Greenwood of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief, both of which are Class A misdemeanors and neither of which included a hate crime charge.

Greenwood’s lawyer, Ray Schlather J.D. ’76, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Greenwood previously said he “used language that was completely unacceptable and inappropriate,” and Schlather has said his client was “in no way involved in any physical altercation of any kind” and did not commit a crime.

Greenwood is scheduled to be arraigned in Ithaca City Court on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Richard M. Wallace.

This post will be updated.