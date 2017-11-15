Pumpkin Pie in a Mug: Bring the Holidays to Your Dorm Room

Fall is finally in full force in Ithaca. The leaves have changed, the air is cold and the days are shorter. With only a week left until Thanksgiving break, I have started to crave all of the smells and tastes of Thanksgiving. Only a few more assignments, a paper and a prelim stand in my way of a Thanksgiving feast, quality time with my family and relaxation.
A made-in-the-microwave pumpkin pie could not be a more perfect solution to my current dilemma; I am longing for the flavors of the holidays, but I’m a busy college student who cannot spend hours baking and cooking. Simply combine the ingredients in a microwave-safe mug, pop it into the microwave for a minute and top it with whipped cream or ice cream. Within minutes your kitchen or dorm will be filled with homey holiday aromas.
I like this recipe because it is extraordinarily simple. I had all of the ingredients on hand with the exception of the pumpkin puree and McCormick pumpkin pie spice blend. My least favorite part of baking is cleaning up multiple mixing bowls and utensils, but once you are finished devouring your perfectly portioned pumpkin pie mug, there is almost no cleanup. The pumpkin pie mug is the perfect recipe for anyone with or without a full kitchen who wants a small taste of the holidays.
Pumpkin Pie Mug
Difficulty Level: Easy
Serves: 1
Ingredients
Crust
2 tablespoons of crushed cookies (e.g. two graham crackers, gingersnaps or Nilla wafers)
1 teaspoon unsalted butter
Pie
1 large egg
¼ cup dark brown sugar
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ cup canned pumpkin puree
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend or ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon nutmeg
Optional
Whipped Cream or Vanilla Ice Cream
Pecans
A dash of cinnamon
Directions
- Crush cookies into two tablespoons of crumb-sized pieces.
- Place one teaspoon of unsalted butter into a microwave safe mug and microwave on low until the butter is melted about 20 seconds. Combine cookie crumbs with melted butter and press the mixture to the bottom of the mug.
- Crack one egg into a separate bowl and whisk in brown sugar. Add in flour, baking soda, pumpkin puree, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice.
- Pour the pie mixture into the microwave safe mug with the crust.
- Microwave on high for about one minute and 20 seconds until the pie is puffed and golden brown.
- Remove the mug from the microwave and let the pie set for a minute. Top with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, pecans or a dusting of cinnamon.