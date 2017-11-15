Pumpkin Pie in a Mug: Bring the Holidays to Your Dorm Room

Fall is finally in full force in Ithaca. The leaves have changed, the air is cold and the days are shorter. With only a week left until Thanksgiving break, I have started to crave all of the smells and tastes of Thanksgiving. Only a few more assignments, a paper and a prelim stand in my way of a Thanksgiving feast, quality time with my family and relaxation.

A made-in-the-microwave pumpkin pie could not be a more perfect solution to my current dilemma; I am longing for the flavors of the holidays, but I’m a busy college student who cannot spend hours baking and cooking. Simply combine the ingredients in a microwave-safe mug, pop it into the microwave for a minute and top it with whipped cream or ice cream. Within minutes your kitchen or dorm will be filled with homey holiday aromas.

I like this recipe because it is extraordinarily simple. I had all of the ingredients on hand with the exception of the pumpkin puree and McCormick pumpkin pie spice blend. My least favorite part of baking is cleaning up multiple mixing bowls and utensils, but once you are finished devouring your perfectly portioned pumpkin pie mug, there is almost no cleanup. The pumpkin pie mug is the perfect recipe for anyone with or without a full kitchen who wants a small taste of the holidays.

Pumpkin Pie Mug

Difficulty Level: Easy

Serves: 1

Ingredients

Crust

2 tablespoons of crushed cookies (e.g. two graham crackers, gingersnaps or Nilla wafers)

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

Pie

1 large egg

¼ cup dark brown sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup canned pumpkin puree

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend or ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon nutmeg

Optional

Whipped Cream or Vanilla Ice Cream

Pecans

A dash of cinnamon

Directions