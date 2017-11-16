Pair of Men’s Soccer Freshmen Secure All-Ivy Honors

Cornell men’s soccer sowed the seeds of success in its 2017 bounceback season. Now, it’s time to harvest some of the rewards.

Freshmen Richie Hrncir and Tommy Hansan were named Second-Team and Honorable Mention All-Ivy, respectively, the Ivy League announced Thursday afternoon. Both were instrumental in leading Cornell’s resurgent 7-8-2 (2-4-1 Ivy) season that wrapped up this past Saturday.

Though his name might not have found the scoresheets often, Hrncir was an integral component of the Red’s defense that gave up 25 goals this past season, a 16-goal improvement from 2016. His specialty was in his endurance and durability, as Hrncir was one of only two Cornellians to appear in every minute of every game this past season.

From the get-go, Hrncir was able to make an impact, earning himself a spot on the SMU All-Tournament Team after the team’s first two games against University of the Incarnate Word and SMU.

Joining Hrncir on the All-Ivy selections is classmate Hansan. A midfielder, Hansan ended his inaugural campaign as the Red’s leading scorer with five goals — two tallies ahead of the next leading scorer and good enough for the most in the Ancient Eight by a rookie. He also led the team in points with 10, shots with 27 and tied for the shots on goal lead with eight.

Hansan’s biggest moment came in Cornell’s win over St. Francis Brooklyn. With his team facing a 1-0 deficit at the half, Hansan netted two second-half goals to secure the team’s third win of the year. He was also named to the SMU All-Tournament Team along with Hrncir, and, like Hrncir, Hansan started in all 17 games.

Below are the full award winners:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

*Arthur Bosua, Columbia (Sr., F – Johannesburg, South Africa)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Wyatt Omsberg, Dartmouth (Sr., D – Scarborough, Maine)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Dawson McCartney, Dartmouth (Fr., M – Voorhees, N.J.)

COACH OF THE YEAR

*Chad Riley, Dartmouth

FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY

*Arthur Bosua, Columbia (Sr., F – Johannesburg, South Africa)

*Alex Bangerl, Columbia (Sr., D – Pforzheim, Germany)

Dylan Castanheira, Columbia (Jr., G – Landing, N.J.)

John Denis, Columbia (So., M/F – Yorktown Heights, N.Y.)

Quinn English, Brown (Sr., M – Milwaukee, Wis.)

Jack Hagstrom, Brown (Jr., D – Middleton, Wis.)

*Matt Danilack, Dartmouth (Sr., M – Rockville, Md.)

Justin Donawa, Dartmouth (Jr., M – Sandys, Bermuda)

Tyler Dowse, Dartmouth (Sr., D/M – Senoia, Ga.)

Eduvie Ikoba, Dartmouth (Jr., F – Bettendorf, Iowa)

Vana Markarian, Columbia (So., M – Ottawa, Ont.)

*Wyatt Omsberg, Dartmouth (Sr., D – Scarborough, Maine)

Sam Wancowicz, Penn (Sr., D – Fallston, Md.)

SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY

Jeremy Colvin, Princeton (Jr., F/M – Houston, Texas)

Richie Hrncir, Cornell (Fr., D – Encino, Calif.)

Kyle Kenagy, Yale (Jr., F – Orland Park, Ill.)

Jake Kohlbrenner, Penn (Fr., F – East Syracuse, N.Y.)

Chris Palacios, Dartmouth (Fr., GK – Arlington, Va.)

Noah Paravicini, Dartmouth (Jr., M – Petaluma, Calif.)

Christian Sady, Harvard (Sr., M – North Andover, Mass.)

Joe Swenson, Penn (Sr., M – Massapequa Park, N.Y.

Alex Touche, Penn (Fr., D – Albuquerque, N.M.)

Blake Willis, Columbia (Fr., D – Flower Mound, Texas)

Richard Wolf, Princeton (Fr., D – Annadale, N.J.)

Louis Zingas, Brown (Sr., D – Warren, Mich.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Tommy Hansan, Cornell (Fr., M – Bethesda, Md.)

Archie Kinnane, Yale (Sr., M – Atlanta, Ga.)

Danny Laranetto, Columbia (So., M – Washington, Conn.)

Sebastian Linder-Liaw, Harvard (Fr., M – South Portland, Maine)

Nico Lozada, Brown (Sr., M – Dallas, Texas)

Matt Mangini, Princeton (Sr., M – Warren, N.J.)

Henry Martin, Princeton (Jr., D – New York, N.Y.)

Dawson McCartney, Dartmouth (Fr., M – Voorhees, N.J.)

James Myall, Brown (Sr., M – St. Charles, Ill.)

Cameron Riach, Yale (Jr., D – Weston, Conn.)

Jacob Schachner, Princeton (So., GK – Waxhaw, N.C.)

Miguel Yuste, Yale (So., M – Valladolid, Spain)

* – Denotes unanimous selection