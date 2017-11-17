Bauld’s Hat Trick in Dismantling of St. Lawrence Pushes No. 6/5 Men’s Hockey to 7-0

This post will be updated.

Scratched from his team’s win over Harvard last weekend, sophomore forward Noah Bauld made a strong case to remain in the lineup, recording his first career hat trick in his team’s demolition of ECAC foe St. Lawrence, 6-1.

No. 6/5 Cornell men’s hockey did what it was supposed to do against an injury-depleted 1-10-1 team playing with 11 forwards. Cornell improves to 7-0 on the year after outshooting SLU 46-16.

The Red scored its goals in pairs in the early going, as Bauld lit the lamp 11:34 into the game and freshman Morgan Barron followed suit eight seconds later to extend his career-opening points streak to seven games. Cornell added two goals in each of the second and third periods to blow out the Saints.

The Red dominated play all game long, with the vast majority of play coming in the Saints’ defensive zone. Freshman goaltender Matt Galajda, who held a shutout until the 16:36 mark of the third period, faced only 16 shots, compared to St. Lawrence netminder Arthur Brey, who the Red put under siege with 46 shots on goal.

The Red is back in action in a pivotal ECAC matchup against No. 8/7 Clarkson tomorrow night at Lynah.

Check back later for a full recap of the win.