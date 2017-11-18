No. 6/5 Men’s Hockey Falls Flat to No. 8/7 Clarkson, Drops 1st Game of Season

This post will be updated.

For a Cornell men’s hockey team that entered Saturday’s tilt on a hot streak, it was never able to find its groove against Clarkson — the only other remaining undefeated team in ECAC play — which was visiting Ithaca for the first time since last season’s ECAC quarterfinals series at Lynah.

The Golden Knights scored twice in each of the first two periods, manhandling Cornell for the 4-0 win to end the Red’s undefeated start to the year.

Clarkson got off to a fast start as freshman defenseman Jere Astren ripped a one-timer from near the blue line during a powerplay past Cornell freshman goalie Matthew Galajda’s glove to give his team the early lead just 2:53 into the game.

Things would not get any easier for the Red in the opening period, as Clarkson kept up the relentless offensive pressure. Freshman Jack Jacome took the puck from Cornell sophomore forward Jeff Malott and raced down to the Red goal, sliding the puck past Galajda to give the Golden Knights another tally at the 14:39 mark of the opening frame.

Cornell seemed to generate some chances for itself in the second period but was unable to get anything past Clarkson netminder Jake Kielly. After junior forward Anthony Angello’s shot on goal was deflected wide, Clarkson came back on the counterattack, and on the Red ‘s side of the ice, Devin Brosseau gathered the puck and sent a pass to teammate Sheldon Rempal, who took two touches to propel the Golden Knights to a 3-0 lead.

Cornell freshman defenseman Alex Green was then sent to the penalty box after being called for a hold to give Clarkson yet another power play. Just 28 seconds into the man-advantage, Rempal recorded another point as he sent the puck to Terrance Amorosa, who ripped it near the blue line into the the upper-right corner of the Cornell net. It gave Clarkson the 4-0 lead, which ended up being the final scoreline of the game for the Golden Knights’ fourth shutout of the season.

All game long Cornell looked like a shell of the squad that started its season 7-0. A team that only gave up nine goals all season gave up four in the first two periods alone, and was successful in only 67 percent of its penalty kills, compared to just over 94 percent heading into Saturday. It never found its groove on offense either, being outshot by Clarkson, 23-15.

Cornell, now 7-1 on the year, will look to rebound when it hosts Niagara Tuesday night.

