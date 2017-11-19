THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | November 19, 2017

Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
Sophomore forward Noah Bauld recorded a hat trick, and the Cornell men’s hockey team followed up its lofty ascension in the national rankings with a dominating 6-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Friday night at Lynah Rink.
Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor
President Pollack gives updates on the University’s efforts to address campus climate at a University Assembly meeting on Tuesday.
Omar Abdul-Rahim/ Sun Staff Photographer
Steven Salaita discusses his recent books and provides context on various inequality struggles around the world in his talk, titled “Native and Palestinian Activism in the Age of U.S. Imperialism,” at Goldwin Smith Hall on November 15, 2017.
Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer
The Big Red women’s basketball team erased a late 13-point Colgate advantage to tie the contest at 68-68 with 3:31 to play, but Cornell could not regain the lead and the Raiders escaped Newman Arena with a 74-70 victory.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
The Cornell Fashion Collective’s flash fashion show, featuring work from student designers’ collections from the 2017 runway show, makes its way around campus on Nov. 15, 2017.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Students pack the stairwells in an attempt to get tickets to an advance screening of Justice League at Cornell Cinema in Willard Straight Hall on Nov. 14, 2017.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
The Cornell men’s hockey team’s hot start came to a close Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to Clarkson in a battle of top-10 teams at Lynah Rink. The Big Red was the nation’s final team to suffer its first loss after the program’s best start in 36 years.