1 min ago
Galleries

THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | November 19, 2017

By |
Print More
Sophomore forward Noah Bauld recorded a hat trick, and the Cornell men's hockey team followed up its lofty ascension in the national rankings with a dominating 6-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Friday night at Lynah Rink

Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer

Sophomore forward Noah Bauld recorded a hat trick, and the Cornell men’s hockey team followed up its lofty ascension in the national rankings with a dominating 6-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Friday night at Lynah Rink.

President Pollack gives updates on the University’s efforts to address campus climate at a University Assembly meeting on Tuesday

Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor

President Pollack gives updates on the University’s efforts to address campus climate at a University Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

Steven Salaita discusses his recent books and provides context on various inequality struggles around the world in his talk, titled "Native and Palestinian Activism in the Age of U.S. Imperialism," at Goldwin Smith Hall on November 15, 2017.

Omar Abdul-Rahim/ Sun Staff Photographer

Steven Salaita discusses his recent books and provides context on various inequality struggles around the world in his talk, titled “Native and Palestinian Activism in the Age of U.S. Imperialism,” at Goldwin Smith Hall on November 15, 2017.

The Big Red women's basketball team erased a late 13-point Colgate advantage to tie the contest at 68-68 with 3:31 to play, but Cornell could not regain the lead and the Raiders escaped Newman Arena with a 74-70 victory.

Boris Tsang/Sun Staff Photographer

The Big Red women’s basketball team erased a late 13-point Colgate advantage to tie the contest at 68-68 with 3:31 to play, but Cornell could not regain the lead and the Raiders escaped Newman Arena with a 74-70 victory.

The Cornell Fashion Collective's flash fashion show, featuring work from student designers' collections from the 2017 runway show, makes its way around campus on Nov. 15, 2017.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

The Cornell Fashion Collective’s flash fashion show, featuring work from student designers’ collections from the 2017 runway show, makes its way around campus on Nov. 15, 2017.

Students pack the stairwells in an attempt to get tickets to an advance screening of Justice League at Cornell Cinema in Willard Straight Hall on Nov. 14, 2017.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Students pack the stairwells in an attempt to get tickets to an advance screening of Justice League at Cornell Cinema in Willard Straight Hall on Nov. 14, 2017.

The Cornell men's hockey team's hot start came to a close Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to Clarkson in a battle of top-10 teams at Lynah Rink. The Big Red was the nation's final team to suffer its first loss after the program's best start in 36 years

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

The Cornell men’s hockey team’s hot start came to a close Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to Clarkson in a battle of top-10 teams at Lynah Rink. The Big Red was the nation’s final team to suffer its first loss after the program’s best start in 36 years.