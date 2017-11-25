3 hours ago
Men's Hockey

Live Blog: Cornell, BU Clash at Madison Square Garden

Cornell men’s hockey will showcase its skills on the big stage Saturday night, as the No. 7 Red (7-1, 5-1 ECAC) is geared up to take on No. 19 Boston University (6-7-1, 4-4-1) at Madison Square Garden in one of college hockey’s oldest rivalries. Still searching for its first win over BU at The Garden, Cornell is only 3-5-2 against the Terriers under head coach Mike Schafer ’86 but will look to improve upon that mark starting at 8 p.m. in Manhattan.

Follow below for live updates: