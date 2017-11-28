Green Earns ECAC Rookie of the Week Honors for 4-Point Week

The 10 rookies of Cornell men’s hockey have not shied away from the spotlight in the early going of a 9-1 season. Freshman defenseman Alex Green is no exception and was named ECAC Rookie of the Week for his pair of 2-point games last week, the ECAC announced Tuesday.

At Madison Square Garden Saturday, Green played a big role in the Red’s 4-3 win over Boston University, tallying two early assists in helping his team build a 3-0 lead by second intermission.

This came days after his key contributions in a come-from-behind win over Niagara. Green scored one of the Red’s four third-period goals, cutting the deficit to one with his first collegiate goal just 34 seconds after Niagara had increased its lead to 4-2. And less than three minutes later, he assisted fellow blueliner Brendan Smith’s game-tying goal.

On the back end, Green leads Cornell with 24 blocked shots so far this season, and his five points highlight the Red’s increased involvement of defensemen on the offensive attack — a sign that the team is achieving one of its key preseason aims.

All five of Green’s points have come in the last four games, and his plus-3 rating last week tied for league best.

The Red takes the ice at Miami (OH) for a two-game series this weekend, Dec. 1 and 2.