IPD: Man Barricades Himself in Bedroom Before Surrendering to Police

Monday afternoon, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a domestic incident on Hudson Street that had been reported as a physical dispute, according to a press release.

While at the scene, IPD identified one of the people involved as being wanted on a bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. The man, identified as Daniel Blackman, initially barricaded himself in a second floor bedroom and refused to surrender to the police.

In a Facebook post around 2 p.m., Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 announced that Hudson Street would be closed from Hillview to Grandview, and he advised people to steer clear of the area. The same post also announced that South Hill Elementary School would be dismissed from their rear entrance.

The Ithaca department SWAT team was activated and arrived on the scene. Upon the SWAT team’s arrival, Blackman surrendered and was taken into custody without any further incident, according to the press release.

The entire incident lasted approximately 90 minutes. Blackman has now been turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment.