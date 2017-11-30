BREAKING: S.A. Votes to Defund Cornell Cinema

The Student Assembly voted on Thursday night to defund the Cornell Cinema.

In a 19 to 5 vote, with three abstaining, the assembly approved the S.A. Appropriations Committee’s recommendation to reduce byline funding — from $10.90 to $0.

Yuji Yang ’19, the Cornell Cinema president, said at the meeting that defunding would be a vote to “eliminate” the Cornell Cinema altogether.

But S.A. members dispute that claim. Gabriel Kaufman ’18, vice president of finance and chair of the Appropriations Committee, has said that ending the byline funding would not be “an apocalyptic deathblow” and would only result in a 20 percent reduction in the movie selection.

Some members of the audience became emotional at the body’s decision and began shouting at the assembly, despite attempts by the chair to maintain decorum.

In particular, Noella LaDue ’19 accused Kaufman of personally insulting employees of the Cornell Cinema. Kaufman said he had “apologized” for it in previous S.A. meetings.

Cornell has said that it will provide $36,000 to $40,000 to the Cinema in the next byline cycle, but it is unclear how this agreement will be affected, if at all, by the S.A. vote.

The Graduate and Professional Student Assembly has also voted to increase its funding of the Cinema from $10.54 to $11 per graduate student.

This post will be updated.