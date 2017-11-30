Fired Radio Host Garrison Keillor’s Scheduled Ithaca Performance in Doubt

Author and radio host Garrison Keillor, who was fired by Minnesota Public Radio on Wednesday over “inappropriate behavior” with a colleague, is scheduled to perform in Ithaca on Saturday, although at least one tour stop has been cancelled

The Minnesota station fired Keillor — who founded and hosted “A Prairie Home Companion” for four decades and “The Writer’s Almanac” since 1993 — saying in a statement that the station had learned “of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with” Keillor, who is 75.

Keillor’s scheduled performance in Massachusetts on Wednesday night was cancelled. Dan Smalls Presents, Inc. had promoted the Massachusetts show and is also promoting the show at the State Theatre of Ithaca on Saturday. Berkshire Theatre Group said the Massachusetts show had been cancelled “per DSP Shows.”

Reached by text message on Wednesday afternoon, Dan Smalls told The Sun, “when we have a comment we will post it.” He did not immediately respond to an email later on Wednesday night.

A notice on the ticket selling website Ticketfly late on Wednesday said the service “for this event is currently down.” It is not clear if the notice was on the site prior to news of Keillor’s firing. The State Theatre deleted a tweet promoting Keillor’s show after the Ithaca Voice embedded it in a story.

“I put my hand on a woman’s bare back,” Keillor said in an email to The Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized.”

Keillor said he and the unnamed woman “continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called.” On his website, Keillor said, “I’m 75 and don’t have any interest in arguing about this.”

Keillor broadcast live from Cornell’s Bailey Hall on May 31, 1997, along with 20 members of the Cornell Glee Club in front of a 2,000-person audience, according to Ithaca Journal archives.

“This is a town where one could live one’s whole life and never run out of choices in granola,” The Journal quoted Keillor as saying.

Angie Andresen, director of communications and member and audience services for MPR, said the station had retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation last month. The investigation is ongoing, Andresen said.

MPR and its parent company, American Public Media, which is based in St. Paul, will no longer distribute or broadcast “The Writer’s Almanac” and end any rebroadcasts of “The Best of a Prairie Home Companion” that are hosted by Keillor, Andresen said.

The president of MPR, Jon McTaggart, said he appreciated Keillor’s contributions to the station but believes severing ties “is the right thing to do and is necessary to continue to earn the trust of our audiences, employees and supporters of our public service.”